Skull and Bones: The game's release date is pushed back for the umpteenth time

Considered one of the most chaotic projects in the history of video games, Skull and Bones sees its release date pushed back once again. At least with this Ubisoft project, players and fans are starting to get used to it.

[Updated September 28, 2022 10:24 AM] A new storm is hitting the development of Skull and Bones. The original creation of Ubisoft Singapore has seen its release postponed to 2023, a bad habit for this project started in 2014. The one that was originally supposed to be an Assassin's Creed: Black Flag DLC ​​does not seem ready for Ubisoft yet, which claims to want to provide its players with the experience they deserve, or rather that they have been waiting for for about eight years. An almost grotesque situation for the largest of French studios, which must once again take the hit. For players, this translates to a new passage for the waiting room before embarking on the seas of the 18th century Indian Ocean, and some undisguised laughter.

After all these years of waiting for news from Skull and Bones, after the gameplay presentations last July and the start of technical tests in recent weeks, players thought they had reached the end of an eventful journey. It was without counting on Ubisoft which officially announced on September 28 that the release of the game would be postponed to March 9. A decision made in the name of the game experience: "In order to provide you with the best gameplay experience possible, we have made the decision to take a little longer." wrote the French studio in a statement on its blog.

As a reminder, the game has had a chaotic development, passed from hand to hand since 2013 before ending up as Ubisoft Singapore's first major project. Decision-making changes that have led to numerous postponements of the game, announced for the first time at the E3 2017 show. After this umpteenth postponement, the game will be released on March 9, 2023 on next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series) and PC only. Unfortunately, PS4 and Xbox One players are not offered versions of the game.

A presentation of about ten minutes enlightened us on the exact nature of the gameplay of Skull and Bones. The game puts you in the shoes of a castaway, destitute, trying to survive in a hostile environment. Your goal? Build a ship, gather a crew, develop your reputation and unlock new equipment in an open world populated by more or less hostile NPCs and other players. The progression system is based on your reputation. By completing certain contracts, you can accumulate reputation and thus gain access to new ships, weapons and equipment.

Of course, you can fully customize your pirate, your ship and your crew. You will be able to control the weapons of your ship, manage the morale of your crew to avoid mutinies and accumulate outfits to become the most stylish pirate of the 18th century. When it comes to threats in the world of Skull and Bones, you'll need to watch out for privateers who relentlessly hunt down pirates, but also other players who might just be interested in the contents of your hold. It will also be possible to join forces with other players and form flotillas to carry out certain missions.

As for the fights, Skull and Bones seems for the moment to be limited to only naval battles. No transition to melee during boarding or landing, the latter remaining entirely reserved for in-game cinematics. undeniable. For Skull and Bones, it is above all a question of offering a game of navigation and combat at sea almost close to an MMO. Although it is entirely playable in solo, the game seems to take the form of a service game, its universe marked by free updates deployed as the months follow its release. And although the mention of a battle pass has not yet been made, we are betting heavily on its presence in the game knowing the Ubisoft fanatic.

Skull and Bones is still in development and offers players the opportunity to participate in the various playtests that will take place throughout the year. To do this, you will need to go to this page and select the platform you plan to play the game on (PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S). You will then receive instructions by email, if you are selected, on the different ways of accessing the game's various playtests. The game's test phases will begin on September 16 and will last until the 19th.