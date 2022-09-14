Skull and Bones: Technical testing will begin

Skull and Bones has emerged from one of the longest development storms in history and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the winter. The good news at the moment is that the technical tests of the game are approaching.

[Updated September 14, 2022 2:24 PM] The seas have been very rough for the development of Skull and Bones. More than eight years passed in a storm of postponements, management problems, and reversals for the one that was originally supposed to be an extension of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag. But the wait is over for the sailors of Ubisoft Shanghai, who will be able to deliver their cargo safely on November 8. Skull and Bones is also profiled as a one-of-a-kind release, offering naval combat that is expected to be of great intensity, the opportunity to customize your character and above all to discover the world of the Age of 'Piracy Gold in the Indian Ocean. And for a few lucky ones, these opportunities will arrive very quickly, since the technical tests of the game will take place from September 16 to 19, according to Tom Henderson.

A presentation of about ten minutes enlightened us on the exact nature of the gameplay of Skull and Bones. The game puts you in the shoes of a castaway, destitute, trying to survive in a hostile environment. Your goal? Build a ship, gather a crew, develop your reputation and unlock new equipment in an open world populated by more or less hostile NPCs and other players. The progression system is based on your reputation. By completing certain contracts, you can accumulate reputation and thus gain access to new ships, weapons and equipment.

Of course, you can fully customize your pirate, your ship and your crew. You will be able to control the weapons of your ship, manage the morale of your crew to avoid mutinies and accumulate outfits to become the most stylish pirate of the 18th century. When it comes to threats in the world of Skull and Bones, you'll need to watch out for privateers who relentlessly hunt down pirates, but also other players who might just be interested in the contents of your hold. It will also be possible to join forces with other players and form flotillas to carry out certain missions.

As for the fights, Skull and Bones seems for the moment to be limited to only naval battles. No transition to melee during boarding or landing, the latter remaining entirely reserved for in-game cinematics. undeniable. For Skull and Bones, it is above all a question of offering a game of navigation and combat at sea almost close to an MMO. Although it is entirely playable in solo, the game seems to take the form of a service game, its universe marked by free updates deployed as the months follow its release. And although the mention of a battle pass has not yet been made, we are betting heavily on its presence in the game knowing the Ubisoft fanatic.

The game had a chaotic development, passed from hand to hand since 2013 before ending up as Ubisoft Singapore's first major project. Decision-making changes that have resulted in a strong delay of the game, announced for the first time at the E3 2017 show. But Skull and Bones has finally received an official release date! The game will be released on November 8, 2022 on next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series) and PC only. PS4 and Xbox One players are unfortunately not offered versions of the game.

Skull and Bones is still in development and offers players the opportunity to participate in the various playtests that will take place throughout the year. To do this, you will need to go to this page and select the platform you plan to play the game on (PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S). You will then receive instructions by email, if you are selected, on the different ways of accessing the different playtests of the game. For the moment, no information has been sent on the dates of these test phases, but with a release scheduled for November, they may well be coming very soon.