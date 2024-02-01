Six Nations Tournament: results, standings and full schedule

The opening match of the 6 Nations Tournament pits France against Ireland, the last winner with the Grand Slam up for grabs.

The 6 Nations Tournament begins this Friday February 2 between France and Ireland, the last two winners of the tournament. At the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille since the Stade de France is reserved for the Paris Olympic Games in a few months, the Blues are starting a new campaign, a new era. If the overall structure of the team remains almost the same, a few newcomers have joined the XV of France group like Tuilagi or even Gabrillagues and will have to establish themselves. Fabien Galthié's gang will also have to live without Antoine Dupont who has decided to participate in the Olympics with the rugby sevens team.

On the other hand, Ireland will experience its first international competition without Jonathan Sexton, who retired after the World Cup and the quarterfinal defeat against New Zealand. According to observers, this after Sexton will shake up Ireland's game which relied mainly on its playing master during the launches of the game.

We will also follow during this Tournament the performances of England, surprise semi-finalist of the World Cup in France and still rebuilding, but also Wales without their prodigy Louis Rees-Zammit, the winger has decided to put aside the rugby to try his luck in the NFL.

Here is the complete calendar for the 6 Nations 2024, revealed Tuesday February 28, 2023. On the program, an enticing France - Ireland to open the tournament and a France - England to conclude it.

The match schedule for the 6 Nations Tournament is established over five days. Each team meets its opponents only once. Follow all the match results from this 2024 edition below. Use the search engine to target your favorite team.

The ranking of the 6 Nations Tournament is established as follows: a won match (G.) is worth 4 points, a draw (N.) 2 points and a screwed match (P.) 0 points. Each of the six teams can also collect bonus points (B.): 1 offensive bonus point if they score at least four tries in the match, 1 defensive bonus point if they lose the match with a maximum difference of seven points. . Find the rankings for the 2024 tournament, updated after each day:

Finally, if one of the selections achieves the Grand Slam, they are awarded an additional bonus of 3 points. In the event of a tie at the end of the tournament, the teams are decided by the difference in points per match.

In France, the matches of this Six Nations Tournament are broadcast on France TV. The pair, made up of Matthieu Lartot and Dimitri Yachvili, comment on the nine matches of the competition, including all those of the Blues, scheduled on France 2.