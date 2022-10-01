Singapore F1 GP: TV channel, qualifying time.. The TV schedule!

SINGAPORE F1 GP. The Singapore Grand Prix makes its big comeback this weekend. After two years of deprivation, the F1 cars will once again run at night on the very difficult Marina Bay circuit this Saturday in qualifying and Sunday for the race. Here is the TV program, schedules and all the info to follow the Singapore GP.

[Updated September 30, 2022 at 1:24 p.m.] After a first day where Mercedes stood out, it was Ferrari who came out on top in free practice 3 of the 2022 Singapore GP this Saturday, October 1. In the rain and before qualifying which promises to be epic, Charles Leclerc beat Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen. The qualifying session should start at 3 p.m. French time and will be broadcast on Canal Sport. The full TV program is available below.

This weekend is highly anticipated as F1 returns to Singapore after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Since its inclusion on the calendar in 2008, the Singapore Grand Prix has become an F1 institution. The Grand Prix contested at night under thick spots offers one of the most demanding challenges of the year for the drivers who must avoid the pitfalls of the 21 bends of this urban track bordered by concrete walls while resisting the physical fatigue linked to high humidity, the low number of straight lines to recover and psychological wear and tear represented by the sequence of 61 laps in the race programme. This year, the Grand Prix could also be marked by an event: the 2nd world coronation of Max Verstappen who can mathematically win the title of world champion this weekend while there would still be 5 races left in the 2022 championship.

Although Singapore is in a completely different time zone than France, the race takes place in the evening in Singapore, allowing this Grand Prix to be followed in the middle of the afternoon in France. The start of the race will take place at 2 p.m. French time for a Grand Prix with a maximum race duration of two hours.

This F1 GP can also be followed on the internet, via your smartphone, tablet or computer thanks to the streaming offers available. Canal allows its subscribers to open a free account on MyCanal, its web streaming platform. It will be possible to view live practice, qualifying and races, with commentary from the Canal channel. Another legal solution is to follow the race live on the official F1 website. F1.com offers a service called F1 TV Direct which allows viewing of many streaming videos, as well as live F1 practice and races with additional information such as live timing or statistics. New camera angles are also available, as well as on-board cameras to follow your favorite driver as if you were there! It is also possible to subscribe on a monthly basis. For this price, you get: