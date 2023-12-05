“Shut up”: the video of Gérard Larcher losing his temper against Jean-Luc Mélenchon

Gérard Larcher got angry with Jean-Luc Mélenchon after his last outing targeting journalist Ruth Elkrief. “Shut your mouth” the President of the Senate said to the former leader of the Insoumis during an interview.

If invective becomes commonplace on television or radio sets, it's a safe bet that Gérard Larcher's latest outing will get people talking. Invited on RTL this Wednesday, December 6, the President of the Senate returned to Jean-Luc Mélenchon's latest media outings on “contemptuous towards Muslims”.

“Someone who has millions of subscribers on first declared Gérard Larcher. For him, the former leader of the Insoumis put himself “outside the Republican arc”. Before losing his temper and letting out a stern “Shut up”.

Remember that Ruth Elkrief was placed under police protection on Monday December 4 by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin after Jean-Luc Mélenchon's remarks about her. The journalist and the coordinator of France Insoumise Manuel Bompard had argued shortly before about the clashes in the Middle East. Ruth Elkrief is now protected by the protection service (SDLP). A system made up of an officer and a safety driver, guaranteeing the protection and evacuation of the journalist.