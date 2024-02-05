"Shut up !" : Marine Le Pen loses her temper against a Macronist MP

On the benches of the National Assembly, this February 5, 2024, the former presidential candidate got angry with the majority deputy Nadia Hai.

Marine Le Pen's coup in the Assembly. The deputies were gathered in the hemicycle of the Palais Bourbon this Monday morning, on the occasion of the examination of the motion of censure tabled by the entire left against Gabriel Attal. And while the National Rally deputy, Jean-Philippe Tanguy, was on the podium, trashing the government, reactions were quickly heard from the majority benches, reveals Le Figaro. Nadia Hai, former Minister of the City, notably questioned the RN deputy on several occasions.

The scene could seem, after all, banal within the National Assembly where the deputies clash between parties with well-felt sentences, but above all between majority and opposition. This was without counting the remarkable intervention of the former presidential candidate of the National Rally. Seated high up, to the right of the hemicycle, Marine Le Pen indulged in a “Shut up, you, shut up!”, accompanied by a hand gesture inviting the MP to be quiet. It was enough for those who were on the benches of the majority to step up to the plate, calling out the vulgarity of Madame Le Pen. First aim, Nadia Hai then retorted: “What are your substantive proposals? It’s empty, it’s hollow.” To which he would then have been told: “Don’t talk to me about anything, don’t you!”

As is customary in the context of this type of clash in the National Assembly, ultimately, everything would have returned to normal a few seconds later, relays Le Figaro. The fact remains that this time, the words came from Marine Le Pen, former finalist in the last presidential elections. Nadia Hai, in any case, assures our colleagues: Marine Le Pen does not “impress her at all”. Denouncing her vulgarity in passing, the Macronist MP nevertheless underlines that, this time, the leader of the RN in the chamber “went further than usual”.