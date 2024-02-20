“Show more respect and class”, Marion Rousse’s scathing response to Patrick Lefevere

In a press release, Julian Alaphilippe's partner reacted to the comments of the Soudal Quick Step manager.

In a new interview in the columns of Humo, a Flemish newspaper, the Soudal Quick Step manager once again attacked Julian Alaphilippe and his lack of results. A new fairly gratuitous attack from the Belgian boss as the Frenchman begins his European season this week.

In his statement, Patrick Lefevere attacks the lifestyle of Julian Alaphilippe, but also his partner Marion Rousse, director of the women's Tour de France. "Julian is a good guy. But after signing his mega contract, we didn't see him anymore, explains Lefévère. Too many parties and too much alcohol... He is seriously under Marion's spell (editor's note: Rousse, his partner). Perhaps too much. [...] Julian is a young dog full of energy, you should let him cross the yard from time to time. And it should also be said: so far and no further. There's still a bad boy in him. I love my runners, but it has to be fair. As you get older, you have to take care of yourself more. You have to train harder."

In a press release published this Wednesday, February 21, Marion Rousse responded frankly to Patrick Lefevere's comments with fair and fairly coherent comments.

As a reminder, Julian Alaphillipe is at the end of his contract this year and does not yet know what his short-term future holds. However, his non-presence in the next Tour de France has already been confirmed.