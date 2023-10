Robert Card, 40, is suspected of opening fire in the town of Lewiston, at a bowling alley and then at a restaurant.

The United States is once again facing the horror of a mass shooting perpetrated by firearms, probably perpetrated by an insane person. A man, identified as Robert Card, 40, shot dead at least 22 people and injured between 50 and 6 on Wednesday, October 25, in the town of Lewiston, a town of nearly 36,000 residents located in the state of Maine. Here is what we know: