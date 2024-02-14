Shooting in Kansas City during Super Bowl parade: at least one dead, two people arrested

Shots were fired Wednesday, February 14 around Union Station while the Super Bowl winners' parade was taking place, bringing together a huge crowd.

The party turned into drama. On Wednesday February 14, the parade celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory was being held in Kansas City, the largest city in Missouri, in the central United States, when gunfire broke out not far from Union Station. The shooting took place as the parade was drawing to a close. Very quickly, the police invited, on X (formerly Twitter), those present to “leave the area”. The latest report shows one dead and ten, even fifteen, injured.

During the press conference held shortly before 11 p.m. (French time), Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves confirmed that at least one person had been killed during the shooting. On the other hand, while CNN earlier mentioned the figure of 14 injured, Stacey Graves was less formal, citing instead a range of "10 to 15" injured. It seems that the victims were all adults, she also specified, while many children were present in the crowd to attend this event which was supposed to be festive. For its part, CNN understands that three injured people are in critical condition and five in rather serious condition, according to the Kansas City firefighters.

Very quickly after the shooting, the police announced that two individuals had been arrested. “We have taken two armed people into custody to continue the investigation,” Kansas City police said on X. Later in the evening, the police chief declared at a press conference that the investigation "is only just beginning", without giving further details on these arrests.

High mass of American football, the Super Bowl was marked on Sunday by the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers (25-22). No Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches or staff members were hit in the shooting, the police chief said Wednesday evening. More than 800 law enforcement agents had been requisitioned to ensure the security of the parade, she further clarified. The Kansas City shooting is, according to the Gun Violence Archive website, already the 48th mass shooting recorded since January 2024 in the United States.