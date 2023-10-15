Shooting in Brussels: two dead and a suspect on the run, the terrorist trail mentioned

A shooting took place in the center of Brussels on Monday October 16, 2023. The results show two dead and one injured. The attacker is on the run.

The shooting took place around 7:15 p.m., near Boulevard d'Ypres, Boulevard du Ninième de ligne and not far from Place Sainctelette, in Brussels, this Monday, October 16, 2023. The results show two dead and one injured, the suspect is said to be on the run. What happened ? RTL.be claims, like several media outlets, to be in possession of a video in which we can see a man dressed in a fluorescent orange vest and wearing a white helmet get off a scooter, weapon in hand, and open the fire on two people whom he pursued inside a building. After that, the individual turns towards a taxi, where two other people were, and shoots again, before fleeing on a scooter.

RTL.be reveals that the victims are believed to be Swedish tourists who were wearing a Swedish football jersey. Remember that this shooting occurs while Belgium and Sweden face each other this Monday evening at the King Baudouin Stadium, not far from the scene of the drama, as part of the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

Questioned by DH Les Sports, a witness to the scene, who was returning home, relates: "I saw the victim less than five meters away. A man of more or less 40 years old", he explains, adding that he then saw "a black Mercedes Vito with two or three bullet holes. Inside, the driver was dead. The passenger injured, half of the body filled with blood, but conscious."

RTBF reports, for its part, that the Brussels public prosecutor's office has announced that the perpetrator(s) of this drama are currently being sought. The terrorist trail is mentioned, but has not yet been officially confirmed. According to information from RTBF, the police are in possession of a protest video. A man there claims to be the author of the shooting. He reportedly claims to be part of the Islamic State terrorist group and to have acted in revenge, in the name of Islam, by killing Swedes. Please note that the video is currently being authenticated.