“Shock of knowledge”: why are teachers demonstrating today? 

Several teaching unions are calling for mobilization this Saturday, May 25. They are protesting against the “shock of knowledge” reform, which provides for the establishment of level groups in French and mathematics.

Eight teaching unions called to take to the streets this Saturday, May 25, throughout France. The Snes-FSU, the first secondary school union, SUD Éducation, the CGT éduc'action and the FNEC-FP FO, the Sgen-CFDT, Unsa-Éducation, the FCPE, should also be supported by the high school unions, calling on teachers and parents and students.

They are protesting against the reform of the "shock of knowledge", announced by the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, when he was still Minister of Education, and its most controversial measure of level groups, notably in French and mathematics in middle school .

“That is to say, separating the good from the bad when we have to gain precisely from the diversity and richness of their skills and their intelligence”, explains Elisabeth Allain-Moreno, general secretary of the teaching union SE-UNSA, on BFMTV.

According to the government, these measures should make it possible to improve the overall level of students. Teachers doubt it but are also worried about the way in which the reform must be implemented from the start of the school year in September. They fear in particular the “absence of sufficient resources” and a huge mix-up which risks disorienting the students.

In Paris, the mobilization is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Place de la Sorbonne (5th arrondissement) and will head to Place de la Bastille (4th, 11th and 12th arrondissements). According to Benoît Teste, general secretary of the FSU, this is an opportunity for the teaching staff to raise concerns more generally about the deterioration of working conditions. “There is a crisis of professional meaning, a profound crisis in education,” he told BFMTV.