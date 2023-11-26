She tried this exercise for a week and the results are amazing

An original and little-known exercise, yet very simple to perform, is much more effective than most other fitness exercises.

To get back into shape or shape your body, we often look for simple and effective exercises, preferably without equipment. A little-known, yet simple, exercise was tested by a fitness coach for the Tom's Guide website: the "sphinx pump". This is an original but rather easy variation of push-ups, which allows you to reshape your upper body and work your entire bust. By spending just one week doing 100 repetitions per day (around 10 minutes), the results were quite astonishing.

One of the most notable features of sphinx pumps is their accessibility. With no equipment and little difficulty, this exercise can be seamlessly incorporated into any fitness program. All that's needed is body weight and a little space, making it an effective and convenient workout option.

While targeting the same muscles as traditional push-ups, the "sphinx" variation places emphasis on the triceps and engages the entire upper body. The forearm position specific to this exercise allows not only to intensify the training of the arms, but also to increase the effectiveness of the training on the entire torso.

How to do “sphinx push-ups”: It’s actually quite simple. Start in a classic push-up position, place your hands flat on the floor and place them shoulder-width apart. Then lower your forearms toward the floor, maintaining a forearm plank position with your elbows on the floor. Pause, then push the arms until they are straight again, in the starting position.

The “sphinx pump” turned out to be a real challenge for the triceps. Performing 100 repetitions per day provides a quick but effective workout that effectively sculpts and tones the triceps. Over the course of the week, the fitness coach noticed a noticeable change in the definition and strength of her arms.

After a week devoted solely to "sphinx push-ups", 10 minutes a day, the fitness coach saw impressive results. The exercise not only transformed his triceps, but it also worked his entire upper body and core. The "sphinx pump", due to its effectiveness, is an essential exercise, which also has the advantage of being more dynamic than most bodyweight exercises. But be careful, as the coach explains, a high number of repetitions can be difficult to digest for beginners. To conclude, the instructor strongly advises “starting with 6 to 8 reps and using your knees, gradually increasing as you improve and get stronger.”