Shakhtar - Real: TV channel, predictions... Match info

Shakhtar - Real. Winner of their first three matches in the Champions League, the Merengues only need a draw against the Ukrainians of Donetsk to qualify for the round of 16. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, live commentary.

The message was clearly conveyed yesterday at a press conference. Both Carlo Ancelotti and Lucas Vazquez said little about the evening's opponents, Shakhtar Donetsk, and focused on one and only point, qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. "We want to ensure our qualification. This is the first objective of the season. Mentally, it gives you extra energy", first explained the Italian technician, later taken up by his side. "I think it's an important moment to put qualifying on track and that's what we hope to do tomorrow." With three wins in three European matches this season, Real Madrid are going through this group stage with disconcerting calm and are completely in control of their destiny. Indeed, any other result than a defeat will allow him to obtain his sesame for the spring, where his ambitions flourish and sharpen. A result largely in line with the European Champions. Last week, at home, against the same opponent, they outrageously dominated the proceedings, shooting 36 times on the Ukrainian goal, but only won 2-1, the fault of an excellent Turbin author of 11 saves ( !). If the trip to Poland could affect Madrid's performance somewhat, there is no doubt that they will put the same ardor into pounding the Ukrainian positions to avoid any inconvenience. Uncertain, Karim Benzema should lead the Merengues troops well accompanied by Rodrygo, best player last Wednesday, but not Vinicius. The Brazilian will be rested by Ancelotti. In the middle, Tchouaméni and Cavaminga will bring their volume and their physical density to prevent Shakhtar from deploying, while it will still be necessary to do without Courtois (back).

However, if the people of Madrid have the weapons to qualify tonight, they will not be able to afford the slightest complacency. If the Ukrainians readily admit they lack experience at this level, they have their hearts on their side. A heart and a desire that will be increased tenfold in a heavy context in the aftermath of a new salvo of deadly bombardments on the national territory. "The team is ready to win, that's what we want. All our support for the Ukrainians. The families of my players are there. We have the responsibility to be strong tomorrow, also for them", supports Igor Jovicevic. The Shakthar coach knows how precarious the working conditions are for him and his men but also wants to see a strength there. Indeed, due to the war in Ukraine, the team is forced to come and play in Poland for its European matches, as it prepares in Lviv, after having had to leave kyiv. "We live in Lviv but we go to Warsaw by bus. The fatigue is great. You have almost no rest days. The preparation is not the same as the others, it is a handicap. But we have to be strong. Show the world that we are young but determined. It's a cruel situation, it's not just about football, we're talking about life", he clarifies without looking for excuses but for remember how playing football is not easy for them. They will try to bring this extra soul to the field to make their people proud and continue to dream of a European future. A week after the setback in Madrid, Ukrainian players know where they went wrong. "We're playing against the best but it's 90 minutes and we hope they won't be at their best. We'll make the necessary corrections. We'll be bolder in attack and we want to make fewer mistakes in midfield. , because they are very dangerous in transition", decrypts Jovicevic, who passed through the White House in the early 1990s. "It will be different from the Bernabéu, we are ready. We must play with courage and to play against Real Madrid, we must do it perfectly to have a chance," promises goalkeeper Turbin. If Real Madrid want to get rid of the drudgery of qualification, it will not be offered to them by a Shakhtar Donetsk which represents more than itself.

The Champions League Group F game between Shakhtar Dontesk and Real Madrid will take place from 9 p.m. at Legia Municipal Stadium Warsaw, Poland.

The Champions League Group H game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will be shown live on beIN Sports 3.

The meeting between Igor Jovicevic's Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid guided by Carlo Ancelotti will be available for streaming on the MyCanal platform.

BetClic : Shakhtar Donetsk : 8,00 / Nul : 5,10 / Real Madrid : 1,38

Shakhtar Donetsk: Turbin - Mykhaylichenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplia - Stepanenko, Shevd, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk - Zubkov.

Real Madrid : Lunin – Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy – Cavaminga, Tchouaméni, Kroos – Rodrygo, Benzema, Asensio.