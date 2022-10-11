Shakhtar - Real: follow the match live

Shakhtar - Real. Leaders of Group F with three victories, the Merengues still need a point to reach the round of 16. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, live commentary.

The Champions League Group F game between Shakhtar Dontesk and Real Madrid will take place from 9 p.m. at Legia Municipal Stadium Warsaw, Poland.

The Champions League Group H game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will be shown live on beIN Sports 3.

The meeting between Igor Jovicevic's Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid guided by Carlo Ancelotti will be available for streaming on the MyCanal platform.

BetClic : Shakhtar Donetsk : 8,00 / Nul : 5,10 / Real Madrid : 1,38

Sports Betting: Shakthar Donetsk: 7.40 / Draw: 5.30 / Real Madrid: 1.38

Winamax : Shakhtar Donetsk : 8,25 / Nul : 5,20 / Real Madrid : 1,38

Shakhtar Donetsk: Trubin - Mykhaylichenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplia - Stepanenko, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Zubkov - Traoré.

Real Madrid : Lunin – Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy – Tchouaméni, Valverde, Kroos – Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard.