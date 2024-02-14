Shakhtar - OM: time, TV channel... Match information

Slowing down in 2024, Olympique de Marseille hopes to restart a positive dynamic with the Europa League play-offs against Shakhtar Dontesk.

The scent of European games perfumes the air of Hamburg where Olympique de Marseille reconnects with the exaltation of this unique period. For six years now the club has been pining for this atmosphere, these feverish evenings where destiny can swing one way or the other. Six years since this epic which took him to the final (0-3 against Atlético de Madrid, editor's note). Six long years away from peaks.

OM is therefore approaching this European meeting with the desire to reconnect with this not-so-distant past. A task which promises to be delicate as the Marseille club appears to be perfectible. Last Friday, he was unable to beat Metz (1-1), confirming his difficulties in 2024. In fact, since the start of the calendar year, he has only one victory in six meetings (against Thionville-Lusitanos 1 -0). Nothing to brag about for a club which has become bogged down in the soft underbelly of Ligue 1 and a source of hassle for a Gattuso in search of spring.

Although he knows everything about European springs, the Italian technician is still groping while injuries do not make his work any easier. Certainly still deprived of Chancel Mbemba, having barely returned from the CAN where he reached the semi-finals with the Democratic Republic of Congo, he will have to deal with a midfielder who is still upset. Besides Rongier (knee), Jordan Veretout is also unavailable due to muscle pain, while Onana is not included in the list of available players. Fortunately for him, Harit and Ounahi have resumed their place in the midfield and should be particularly motivated after the disillusionment experienced at the CAN with Morocco (elimination in the round of 16 against South Africa, editor's note). The two Moroccans should be accompanied by Kondogbia, who has recovered from thigh discomfort. Good news for Gattuso who will thus be able to rely on an experienced environment, familiar with European meetings.

An asset for OM especially as the context of this first leg proves to be particular against a Shakhtar Donetsk whose state of form it is unaware of. As is often the case, the return of the European Cups coincides with the end of the hibernation of teams in the East of the continent. The Donbass club has not played since December 8. Two months of eclipse during which Gregoriy Sudakov and his partners were able to prepare far from the conflict which forced them into forced exile. And it is in the North of Germany that they have found refuge and will receive the Marseillais. “In Hamburg, we are well supported, there are people in the stadium, we feel the people behind us. It’s not our house, it’s not our home but we try to act as if,” explains the Ukrainian nugget at L'Equipe.

At the age of 21, he constitutes one of the main threats for OM within a squad which performed well in the Champions League, missing qualification for the round of 16 on the last day on the pitch. from FC Porto (3-5). Failing to know where he and his partners are and if they will miss the rhythm, Sudakov shows a certain confidence. “We are already going to try to eliminate Marseille. We are capable of doing so for many reasons (…) We have many arguments,” he assures the French sports daily. Arguments like a perfect knowledge of the roadblocks from which he escaped during his last three appearances. Rennes remembers it well, trapped by the Ukrainians last season. Marseille is scented.

The Europa League play-off between Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique de Marseille will take place from 6:45 p.m. at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk - Konoplia, Bondar, Matvienko (cap.), Azarovi - Bondarenko, Kriskiv, Soudakov - Zoubkov, Sikane, Kevin Mancedo.

Olympique de Marseille: Pau Lopez - Clauss, Gigot (cap), Balerdi, Lodi - Kondogbia, Ounahi, Harit - Luis Henrique, Moumbagna, Aubameyang.