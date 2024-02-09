“Sextape” blackmail involving a senator: Larcher takes legal action

The 348 senators received a letter on Friday from the Senate doctor corroborating the revelations of the “Canard Enchaîné” on the existence of “sextape” blackmail within the upper house of Parliament.

In the Senate, the “sex tape” blackmail affair takes on a new dimension. After the revelations of Le Canard Enchaîné in an article published on Wednesday February 7, the senators received an email on Friday morning from the institution's doctor corroborating the story told by the newspaper. The doctor, facing dismissal for "serious misconduct" from February 15, denounces a "cabal" against his person.

The Senate doctor claims that his dismissal is linked to the report he made a few weeks ago to his superiors concerning a medical assistant, who was allegedly recruited on the basis of false diplomas. According to him, "this secretary boasted of holding compromising elements of her lover within the Palace in order to maintain a lever of pressure in the event of possible difficulties."

Sex tape blackmail? “This secretary has always explained that she had the ability to 'fire' whoever she wanted by using her privileged relationship with this authority in the Senate,” the doctor continues in his three-page letter.

On the Senate side, a source told AFP that the doctor's dismissal is in no way linked to such blackmail, but rather to paid external activities in parallel with his functions in the high institution. Friday afternoon, the office of the President of the Senate indicated that it would “make a report to the public prosecutor”. It "is now up to the courts to take up the facts in question", concluded Gérard Larcher's team.