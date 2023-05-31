Sevilla - AS Roma: time, probable line-ups, predictions... Europa League final info

Sevilla - AS Roma. Europa League final this Wednesday where Sevilla FC will challenge José Mourinho's AS Roma in Budapest. Discover all the information on this clash between two great European teams.

A tantalizing poster in the final of the Europa League where Sevilla and AS Roma face off for the title. Six times winner of the competition since 2006, the Andalusians have the opportunity to try the pass of seven, a huge performance which would allow them to win a ticket for the Champions League next year. For this final, José Luis Mendilibar will have to do without world champion Marcos Acuna, suspended after two yellow cards. The coach of the Spanish club returned to a press conference on this clash against José Mourinho and his team. He took the opportunity to praise the Portuguese technician: "Just thinking about all the teams he coached and what he won, it's a bit scary. I think he won all the finals he played. He played and won tons of trophies, in the countries he coached. He coached the best clubs in Europe. Ultimately all I can say about him is positive. So to be able to face him and me, Sevilla and Rome, it's wonderful."

On the Roman side, AS Roma have the opportunity to win a second European trophy after the Europa League Conference last year. His coach, José Mourinho can also go down in history: the Portuguese could win his sixth European title after his two Champions Leagues (2004 with FC Porto, 2010 with Inter Milan), his two Europa Leagues (2003 with FC Porto, 2017 with Manchester United) and the Europa League Conference gleaned in 2022. He would join Alex Ferguson and Giovanni Trapattoni, also crowned six times in European Cups, just behind Carlo Ancelotti (nine titles). In a press conference, the Roman coach returned to his team's journey in the Europa League, which is different from Sevilla: "The road has been long. It's different from Sevilla, which was transferred from the Champions League. If I'm not mistaken, we played 14 games to be here. So we definitely deserve it. That's why last week, during media day, we said we wanted to play this final, that we deserved to play it. We are there, we have been waiting for this. For three days, we have been working to put ourselves in the situation to fight for the title.

The kick-off of the Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma is scheduled for Wednesday May 31 at 9:00 p.m. at the Puskas Arena in Budapest (Hungary). England's Anthony Taylor will be the match referee.

Holder of the Europa League TV rights, Canal Foot will broadcast the meeting between Sevilla and Rome while W9 will broadcast the poster in the clear.

If you want to watch the Europa League final between Sevilla FC and AS Roma on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to MyCanal or create an account on 6play.

Seville: Bounou - Navas - L.Bade - Gudelj - A.Telles - Fernando - Rakitic - Ocampos - O.Torres - B.Gil - En-Nesyri.

Rome : Patricio (G) - Mancini - Smalling - Ibanez - Celik - Cristante - Matic - Spinazzola - Dybala - Pellegrini - Abraham.