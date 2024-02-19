Setting yourself to “private browsing” on the internet doesn’t protect you as much as you think

Contrary to many preconceived ideas, the use of “private browsing” on the internet still leaves certain traces of your passage.

Do you know “private browsing”? This is a rather practical feature integrated into the majority of current browsers. Whether it is Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, it is often possible to activate a special so-called "private" window.

The primary purpose of these windows is to leave no trace behind your browsing. And in fact, it seems quite true: private browsing does not remember the sites you visit. You will then be able to browse the web - and many strange sites - without them being visible in your browsing history or your previous searches.

Still, using "private browsing" doesn't make you as discreet as some Internet users may think. First of all, even though this feature logs you out of all your online accounts, if you use an account like Amazon, Facebook or LeBonCoin, these said sites will keep track of your browsing, whether you are in "private browsing" or not. . Add items to an Amazon cart, join a Facebook group, start a chat with another person... These actions will remain when you exit "private browsing" mode.

When you use "private browsing" mode, it's tempting to think that only you know what you're doing online. There is, however, another entity that can track your activities in "private browsing" mode: your internet service provider. Whether you are with Free, Orange, SFR or another operator, if the latter decides to investigate your online searches, it will be able to access all the addresses consulted and operations that you have carried out. However, this can always be circumvented by means of a VPN.

Finally, note that your browser's "private browsing" mode does not protect you from attacks. Your machine continues to receive and send information to the web. It therefore remains subject to hacking or phishing attempts.