Senegal - Cameroon: time, TV channel... Match information

Senegal hopes to score a second victory in two matches while Cameroon must react after their initial draw against Guinea. Follow the meeting live, from 6 p.m., on linternaute.com.

This is one of the shocks of this first round of CAN 2023, between two teams with different dynamics. Senegal faces Cameroon, this Friday from 6 p.m. in Yamoussoukro, on the occasion of the second day of the group stage, in group C. Title holders, the Senegalese successfully entered the competition in the competition by easily beating Gambia (3-0) and could qualify if successful. Cameroon, for its part, stumbled against Guinea (1-1), despite having numerical superiority throughout the second half. Defeat is therefore forbidden for the Indomitable Lions, otherwise the chances of qualifying for the final phase will be greatly reduced, even if there is the possibility of qualifying by finishing third in the group.

On the Senegal side, all the signals are green. Calm and sure of his team's strengths, Lions coach Aliou Cissé is still wary of Cameroon: "Cameroon is a great nation in African football. They have won several African Cups and have also participated in several African Cups. world. They have good players in their ranks, he assured. Against us, we will have a team that will seek to restore its image." Aliou Cissé can count on his entire group and should not touch his team this Friday. Senegal's probable starting lineup: E. Mendy - K. Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Jakobs - L. Camara, A. Diallo, I. Gueye - I. Sarr, H. Diallo, S. Mané.

For this match against Senegal, Cameroon will have the advantage of being able to count on its emblematic goalkeeper, André Onana. Absent during the first meeting after being retained by his club Manchester United, the Cameroonian goalkeeper will find his place in the goal. On the other hand, the absence of Vincent Aboubakar should greatly handicap Cameroon. Affected before the first match, the Besiktas striker has little chance of playing against Senegal... and perhaps even of playing again during this competition. "Aboubakar Vincent trained but not more than that. I don't think he will be there tomorrow," confirmed coach Rigobert Song on Thursday to the press. Cameroon's probable starting XI: Onana - Castelletto, Gonzalez, Moukoudi, Yongwa - Ntcham, Kemen, Zambo Anguissa - Magri, Toko Ekambi, N'Koudou.

No unencrypted television broadcast is planned for this match between Senegal and Cameroon. This shock at the top of Group C of CAN 2023 will be broadcast on beIN Sports from 6 p.m. this Friday, April 19. To follow this meeting on the Internet, you also need to have a subscription, since only the beIN Sports channel offers online broadcasting of this match. In this meeting, Senegal is favored by the various sports betting sites. The odds for a Senegalese victory oscillate between 1.8 and 2 while that of a Cameroonian victory is between 3.5 and 4.5. The odds for a draw are around 3.