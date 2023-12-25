Seine-Saint-Denis will “compensate for the lack created by the immigration law”

Stéphane Troussel, president of the department of Seine-Saint-Denis, and many departments led by the left have announced that they will not apply the conditions set by the immigration law on the payment of the personalized autonomy allowance.

The revolt against the immigration law continues to spread. Many departments led by the left, including Paris, have indicated that they “will not apply” the tightening of the conditions for payment to foreigners of the personalized autonomy allowance. The socialist president of the departmental council of Seine-Saint-Denis, Stéphane Troussel, also wrote to Élisabeth Borne to express his concerns after the vote on this law, reports Le Parisien.

"This text will make hundreds of thousands of people precarious", he estimates in his letter, assuring that "in the coming months", young people will be "deprived" of housing due to the elimination of allowances for housing and children “won’t have enough to eat” because of the new criteria for family allowances.

If the departments do not have the right to refuse to apply the law, they can circumvent it, according to the president of Seine-Saint-Denis. Invoking article 72 of the Constitution on the autonomy of local authorities, Stéphane Troussel explains that he wants to create “extralegal aid” to compensate for “the lack created by the immigration law”. “This is in no way a failure to comply with the future law,” he assures.

The new immigration law establishes in its article 19 a period of five years for non-European foreigners in a legal situation who do not work, and of thirty months for others, before being eligible for benefits such as allowances. family benefits or APA, paid to people aged 60 or over who are losing their autonomy.

The elected representative of the PS also takes the liberty of criticizing the boss of the Republicans, Éric Ciotti, whom he finds “particularly outrageous”. The leader of the right-wing party also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne to draw her “attention” to the revolt of the left-wing departments. Stéphane Troussel mentions in particular the “chronic non-compliance of many elected Republicans with article 55 of the solidarity and urban renewal law (SRU)”. A law which requires certain municipalities to have 25% social housing in their housing stock.

The departments managed by left-wing executives (PS, PRG, EELV and DVG) reject the “national preference” provided, according to them, by the law adopted in the National Assembly. Both city and department, Paris had announced its refusal to practice “national preference for (its) elders”, through its mayor Anne Hidalgo. The Lot department, historically on the left, was the first to oppose the new terms of aid payment.