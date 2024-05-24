Seine-et-Marne: one dead and around ten injured after a pileup on highway 104

A pileup possibly caused after a heavy goods vehicle driver dozed off at the wheel left one dead and around ten injured, including several in an absolute emergency, this Saturday, May 25, in Seine-et-Marne.

The toll is already heavy and continues to evolve. A major pileup involving a heavy goods vehicle and eleven other vehicles occurred this Saturday, May 25, on highway 104 near Villeparisis, in Seine-et-Marne, around 11:45 a.m.

According to information from Le Parisien, the accident caused the death of a young woman. Around ten other people were injured, at least three of whom were treated by emergency services in an absolute emergency.

“The most seriously affected patients were evacuated to Marne-la-Vallée, Bobigny and Paris. Six intensive care ambulances intervened on site, not to mention the fire engines. This device was well sized to take care of the patients very quickly , and it is now almost lifted", indicated the department's emergency services to the daily's journalists. Two helicopters were also sent to the scene.

A White plan could be activated to allow hospitals to cope with the influx of victims.

The first elements of the investigation allow us to put forward the hypothesis that the driver of the heavy goods vehicle, traveling on highway 104 in the outward direction (Paris-Province), would have dozed off at the wheel. The vehicle, out of control, then hit around ten others which were on its route. An investigation was opened and entrusted to the Meaux judicial police. The driver of the truck was taken into police custody, adds Le Parisien.