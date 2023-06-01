Science subject to patent 2023: annals and practical information

Check out past SVT and tech topics and fixes for practice.

The science and technology subject of the patent only concerns general patent students. Nearly 750,000 candidates will comply with the exercise at the end of June 2023, the approximately 85,000 candidates for the professional patent being exempted.

Another particularity: the science subjects for the college certificate cover several very broad disciplines and only two are drawn for the exams each year. In 2023, physics-chemistry and SVT were thus drawn.

As every year, specialized correctors look into the science test subjects after they are revealed. The answer key for the science test for the general series is provided each year as soon as correctors have access to the subjects.

As a reminder, the candidates are the only ones to know the science subjects at the start of the test, the subjects being communicated outside the examination rooms only after one hour.

In SVT this year, the subject of the patent was thus on coral reefs threatened by the increase in the temperature of the surface waters of the oceans, due to global warming. From several documents, the candidates were asked to justify that the coral is a symbiotic association or to establish the link between the quantity of zooxanthellae (unicellular algae present in the coral) and the temperature of the sea water. dummy experiment from a dedicated document aimed to propose an experimental protocol to select corals resistant to a surface water temperature of 32°C. Finally, it was necessary to show how a change on a planetary scale can influence local biodiversity and human activities on Reunion Island.

The technology subject of the 2022 patent focused on a relatively similar theme: waste floating in the sea, polluting the waters and intoxicating the animals. The study focused on a waste-collecting robot moving autonomously on water. Via an appendix in particular, it was necessary to specify the function of use of this robot or to cite three elements allowing to explain the importance of recycling the waste collected by this robot. It was also necessary to complete a diagram representing internal blocks using the terms "programmable interface", "current measurement sensor", "brightness sensor", "battery", "electric motors" and "propellers". Another appendix invited the patent candidate to complete the "back to base" management program. Finally, a last document made it possible to calculate the mass of each material and then the quantity of greenhouse gas emissions, in order to determine the material to be used to make the robot's shell.

The patent science test is marked each year on 50 points (25 points per sub-subject), less than French and mathematics (100 points), but as much as history-geography. Up to 25 points are therefore up for grabs by students per subject. As a reminder, the patent is scored on a total of 800 points between continuous assessment, written and oral exams, the dates of which have been staggered according to the establishments until Friday July 1st. You must obtain an average of 400 points to obtain the national patent diploma (DNB) at the end of this course.