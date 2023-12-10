School uniforms: where will they be made? Clothes made in China?

The school uniform should be tested from the start of the 2024 school year. The content of the project was revealed by the government even if the Minister of National Education, Gabriel Attal, is expected to complete his announcements at the end of the week. The manufacture of these famous uniforms is one of the central questions of the project.

The experiment with wearing a uniform in schools will be launched in September 2024, or even as early as next spring for the most interested communities and municipalities. If the government has not yet chosen which company will have the privilege of making the famous uniforms for the test phase, the Ministry of National Education already has some ideas in mind. Wondering if these uniforms will be made in China? On the contrary, did Gabriel Attal rely on French know-how? Good news, the uniforms will have the blue white red accent.

Indeed, the Ministry of National Education has already selected several French service providers to sew the clothes that the country's students will wear for the major test phase which will begin next year. Please note, the final word will be given to the chosen community or city regarding the chosen manufacturer. It will be up to her to place her order and not to the government, but very likely to this pre-list of French service providers.

We know that the government intends to produce five polo shirts, two sweaters and two pairs of pants for each child. These clothes will cost nearly 200 euros per batch and the financing will be done half by the State, half by the department, municipality or voluntary region. Families will not have to pay anything.

However, several questions still remain unanswered. Will clothing suitable for summer in case of extreme heat be provided? Is it possible to introduce unisex clothing? Finally, what about sports clothing for physical education and sports (PE) classes? In addition to the aesthetic aspect and the search for a certain cohesion within the class, Gabriel Attal announced that he wanted to set up scientific monitoring, an evaluation of the school climate and the classroom atmosphere inherent to the implementation of uniform at school. Details will be provided by the Minister of National Education this weekend to try to resolve the last gray areas on the subject.