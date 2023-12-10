School uniform: 5 polo shirts, 2 pants... Here's what awaits the children concerned

The school uniform experiment is taking shape: the clothes, the cost of the operation and the list of establishments involved are beginning to be revealed.

Speaking to France Info on Wednesday December 6, Gabriel Attal unveiled a series of measures to raise the standards of French schoolchildren and fight against discrimination at school. One of the key measures announced by the Minister of Education concerns the wearing of uniforms in schools.

According to information sent by the Ministry of Education to the local authorities concerned relayed by France Info, families will receive five polo shirts, two sweaters and two pants for each child. This outfit, the cost of which is estimated at around 200 euros, will be given free of charge to families, the idea being that the uniform is half financed by the State, then in addition by local authorities: the town hall, the region or the department.

The uniform will be unique in France but will still be "customizable" locally. For example, it will be possible to apply a badge. In addition, all children will be entitled to one new change of clothing per year. Particularly if the part in question is damaged or too short, as specified by the local authorities interviewed by France info.

The ministry's uniform project, which should be implemented in September 2024 in the establishments concerned, is not yet final. It has not yet been clarified whether girls and boys will wear exactly the same uniform, whether a sports set will be available or whether a summer version with skirts and Bermuda shorts will be planned.

Will kindergarten students be provided with a blouse or apron? Working meetings on the subject are still planned at the Ministry of National Education: it is also a question of knowing the age from which the uniform will be compulsory, in its entirety or gradually. All the answers to these questions should be defined in the coming days, according to France Info.