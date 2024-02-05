School strike: what mobilization this Tuesday, February 6?

The teachers' strike organized this Tuesday, February 6, will not have united as much as that of last Thursday. But the unions are not giving up and are already calling for new mobilizations during the week.

In Paris, Bordeaux, Nantes, Toulouse, Montpellier and Lille, from Yvelines to Aude, the Snes-FSU, the CGT Educ'Action and Sud Education had once again called on teachers to mobilize, this Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The previous teachers' strike organized last Thursday was a great success. In view of the figures announced by the Ministry of Education at midday, we can hardly speak of a repeat.

Last week, "47% of middle school, high school and CIO staff were on strike" in addition to the 40% of teachers on strike in primary schools, according to the unions. The government rather cited the figure of 20% of teachers on strike. At midday this Tuesday, the Ministry of Education this time reported 3.2% of strikers among teachers. In detail, as relayed in particular by TF1, 0.35% of teachers on strike in primary schools, 9.52% in middle schools, 4.79% in general and technological high schools and 3.04% in high schools were discussed. professionals. No figures clearly announced on X by the unions, but they do not intend to give up the fight and continue with the idea of ​​continuing the movement throughout the week.

Teachers' demands are numerous and concern salaries, working conditions and the attractiveness of the profession. But a new demand was added to the mobilization this Tuesday: the “shock of knowledge” measures announced by Gabriel Attal when he was Minister of National Education. “No to the shock of knowledge. Yes to the shock of salaries”, we could read in the Snes-FSU press release. It was above all the creation of three level groups, from the weakest to the strongest, in sixth and fifth grades for French and maths, which was rejected by the teachers.

The recent controversies surrounding the Minister of Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, also add to the anger and have had the effect of triggering this protest movement. In a joint press release published on February 4, the SNES-FSU, the CGT Educ'action and SUD Education called on secondary school teachers for a new day of mobilization. On the social network abandonment of the “clash of knowledge”!” The unions do not intend to be satisfied with just one more mobilization. Indeed, the Snes-FSU indicated in the press release that “diversified actions will also be offered the rest of the week”. Without providing details on these “actions”, the union is calling for this week of February 6 to be made a week of teacher mobilization. The strike notice from the three unions only concerns secondary school teachers, but Sud Education also called on “staff to go on strike on Tuesday February 6”.