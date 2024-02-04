School strike Tuesday February 6: who is mobilized in National Education?

After an important day of mobilization on Thursday, February 1, the teaching unions are calling for a new strike this Tuesday, February 6.

After two weeks of major protests from the agricultural profession, teachers also wish to express their demands loud and clear. Thursday, February 1, as the farmers' movement began to slow down, teachers mobilized in many cities in France for a first day of strike. At the call of the profession's unions, "47% of middle school, high school and CIO staff were on strike on February 1", as indicated by the Snes-FSU (majority secondary education union) in a press release. .

Teachers' demands are numerous and concern salaries, working conditions, the creation of level groups and the attractiveness of the profession. The recent controversies surrounding the Minister of Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, had the effect of triggering this protest movement. Invited on TF1 this Friday, February 2, the minister indicated that she "is not thinking of resigning."

In a joint press release published on February 4, the SNES-FSU, the CGT Educ'action and SUD education call on secondary school teachers for a new day of mobilization. On the social network “To win, let’s keep up the action!” can we read in a press release. The Snes-FSU adds: “The message must be clear: let us show on Tuesday and throughout the week that we are ready to continue to obtain the opening of serious negotiations on salaries and the abandonment of the “clash of knowledge “!”

The unions do not intend to be satisfied with just one more mobilization. Indeed, the Snes-FSU indicates in the press release that “diversified actions will also be offered the rest of the week”. Without providing details on these “actions”, the union is calling for this week of February 6 to be made a week of teacher mobilization. The strike notice from the three unions only concerns secondary school teachers but Sud Education “calls on staff to go on strike on Tuesday February 6”.

Tuesday's mobilization should therefore be less significant than that of last Thursday. Gatherings at local level are once again organized for this Tuesday such as in Nantes and Saint-Nazaire, as indicated by Ouest-France or even in Toulouse as relayed by La Dépêche.