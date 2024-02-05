School strike Tuesday February 6: what mobilization can we expect?

The February 1 demonstration brought together quite a few people last Thursday. What about this Tuesday’s mobilization, when teachers are once again called to strike?

The mobilization of teachers continues. Tuesday February 6, 2024, Snes-FSU, CGT Éduc'Action and Sud Éducation are once again calling for a strike. On the social network More than just Tuesday, several unions are calling for mobilization throughout the week. While the government is just getting its head above water after the farmers' crisis, what can we expect for the mobilization of teachers?

Last week, "47% of college, high school and CIO staff were on strike on February 1", as indicated by the Snes-FSU (majority secondary education union) in a press release, as were 40% of school teachers, according to FSU-Snuipp, while the government rather cited the figure of 20% of teachers on strike. A movement, in any case, rather consistent, which should not however be the case with that of Tuesday. But while nursery and primary school teachers must declare a strike 48 hours before D-Day, this is not the case for secondary school teachers, who are on strike this Tuesday. It is therefore difficult to know what exactly the mobilization will be in middle and high schools before D-Day. One thing is certain, gatherings at local level are again organized this Tuesday as in Nantes and Saint-Nazaire, as indicated by the Ouest -France or even in Toulouse as relayed by La Dépêche.

Teachers' demands are numerous and concern salaries, working conditions, the creation of level groups and the attractiveness of the profession. The recent controversies surrounding the Minister of Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, had the effect of triggering this protest movement. Invited on TF1 this Friday, February 2, the minister indicated that she "is not thinking of resigning."

In a joint press release published on February 4, the SNES-FSU, the CGT Educ'action and SUD education therefore call on secondary school teachers for a new day of mobilization. On the social network abandonment of the “clash of knowledge”!” The unions do not intend to be satisfied with just one more mobilization. Indeed, the Snes-FSU indicates in the press release that “diversified actions will also be offered the rest of the week”. Without providing details on these “actions”, the union is calling for this week of February 6 to be made a week of teacher mobilization. The strike notice from the three unions only concerns secondary school teachers, but Sud Education “calls on staff to go on strike on Tuesday February 6”.