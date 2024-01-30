School strike Thursday February 1: what to expect?

“An average of 40% of strikers in the territory.” This is what the FSU-SNUipp is counting on as the main teaching unions called a strike this Thursday, February 1.

Baptism of fire for Gabriel Attal this week. While the government has been bogged down for 10 days in the farmers' crisis, unsuccessfully multiplying announcements and meetings with unions, other sectors seem to follow suit. On Monday, several taxi snail operations were organized in different large cities. Thursday February 1, 2024, it is the main teaching unions who are calling for mobilization. The strikers intend to denounce the working conditions as well as the salaries.

What mobilization can we expect on Thursday? The main union for primary school teachers, the FSU-SNUipp, estimated on Tuesday that around 40% of teachers were on strike in France on February 1. And to detail in his press release: “With 65% of strikers in Paris, more than 50% in Val-de-Marne, Drôme, Ardèche or even in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, the mobilization is very followed in certain departments ." FSU, CGT, FO, SUD-Education, Unsa-Education, SGEN-CFDT, the vast majority of teaching unions have in any case called for mobilization. Also note that high schools should join the movement.

Faced with a "deaf" government, the FSU-SNUipp indicates in its press release that it specifically wants to warn about "the suffering at work as well as the lack of recognition, particularly in salary" and on the "working conditions, for staff, and of learning, for students, [who] have deteriorated.” In a press release from the inter-union made up of the South federations

Some teachers also point to the reforms announced by the Ministry of National Education in October: “The shock of knowledge proposed by Gabriel Attal is unrealizable and then we have a great loss of educational freedom with the fact of imposing ready-made methods on us which do not take our situation into account. The level groups in mathematics and French in middle school are an aberration. It will be to the detriment of the students. Putting the good with the good and the bad with the bad, that does not take into account our situation. 'never gave anything," said a professor of French and history-geography from Besançon, interviewed by France 3.

The recent appointment of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra to the Ministry of National Education is also criticized by the unions, who deplore the various blunders committed by the new minister. Shortly after her appointment, she notably justified the schooling of her children in the private sector by deploring the "packages of hours which were not seriously replaced" in the public sector.