School strike: the movement followed this Tuesday, February 6?

A new day of strike is planned in National Education this Tuesday, February 6. The mobilization should especially be followed by middle and high school teachers. Will it bring together as many people as the previous strike movement?

The teachers are back on track. The Snes-FSU, the CGT Educ'Action, Sud Education are calling again for a strike this Tuesday, February 6, less than a week after the previous social movement in National Education organized on Thursday, February 1. "To win", we must "continue the action" assures the Snes-FSU union on the social network invite the multiplication of actions throughout the week in the form of gatherings or local initiatives throughout France.

The February 6 strike resonates mainly with secondary school teachers, i.e. middle and high schools. The majority secondary school union is also calling, in addition to the strike, for demonstrations and a rally is planned in Paris this Tuesday. The Snes-FSU is waiting for the numerous teachers at 2 p.m. on the Place de la Sorbonne to then head towards the Ministry of National Education. The February 6 mobilization could be followed, but should bring together fewer people than last week's strike during which "47% of college, high school and CIO staff were on strike" in addition to the 40% of teachers on strike in primary schools according to the unions. The government rather cited the figure of 20% of teachers on strike. One thing is certain, gatherings at local level are being organized again this Tuesday such as in Nantes and Saint-Nazaire, as indicated by Ouest-France or even in Toulouse as relayed by La Dépêche. Other demonstrations are planned in Metz, Nancy, Montpellier or even in Reunion depending on the local branches of the unions.

Teachers' demands are numerous and concern salaries, working conditions and the attractiveness of the profession. But a new demand was added to the mobilization this Tuesday: the “shock of knowledge” measures announced by Gabriel Attal when he was Minister of National Education. “No to the shock of knowledge. Yes to the shock of salaries” we can read in the Snes-FSU press release. It is above all the creation of three level groups, from the weakest to the strongest, in sixth and fifth grade for French and maths which is rejected by teachers.

The recent controversies surrounding the Minister of Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, also add to the anger and have had the effect of triggering this protest movement. In a joint press release published on February 4, the SNES-FSU, the CGT Educ'action and SUD education therefore call on secondary school teachers for a new day of mobilization. On the social network abandonment of the “clash of knowledge”!” The unions do not intend to be satisfied with just one more mobilization. Indeed, the Snes-FSU indicates in the press release that “diversified actions will also be offered the rest of the week”. Without providing details on these “actions”, the union is calling for this week of February 6 to be made a week of teacher mobilization. The strike notice from the three unions only concerns secondary school teachers, but Sud Education “calls on staff to go on strike on Tuesday February 6”.