School bullying: alarming figures monitored by an annual “barometer”

More than one student per class experiences harassment according to the first figures from a national survey made public this Monday, February 12. A situation that Minister Nicole Belloubet wants to monitor and combat.

Newly appointed Minister of National Education, Nicole Belloubet takes up a “major subject”: school bullying. In the tradition of Gabriel Attal who made the fight against bullying at school one of his priorities when he was at rue de Grenelle, the new minister warns against this "real scourge that we absolutely must regulate and on which action must be taken. The figures are unequivocal: “more than one student per class on average experiences harassment,” recalled Nicole Belloubet during her visit to the Robert Schuman college in Reims, this Monday, February 12.

Harassment occurs at every level of study: 5% of schoolchildren from CE2 to CM2 are victims, 6% of middle school students and 4% of high school students. These are the conclusions of the partial results of the survey conducted in November among students using the self-assessment questionnaire distributed as part of the interministerial plan to combat harassment. These figures were communicated this Monday after 17,000 of the 7.5 million questionnaires were counted. In addition to the cases of harassment reported, the survey shows that a significant proportion of students must be subject to increased vigilance in the face of the risk of harassment: 19% of schoolchildren from CE2 to CM2, 6% of middle school students and 5% of high school students.