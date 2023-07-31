Say goodbye to power strips: Meet the invention that will soon replace them

This device will soon replace power strips. Minimalist in appearance, it includes three USB ports and can charge phones wirelessly.

A power strip is a device that consists of a cable with several sockets arranged in a row and a switch, which allows several devices (a computer and a lamp, for example) to be connected to a single power source. . They are widely used in both homes and offices.

But we must admit that these accessories are ugly. And manufacturers have worked to replace them with prettier and less bulky items. And it is at Leroy Merlin that you can find this new generation power strip. First, here is his picture:

It is a kind of white cube, much more minimalist (and aesthetic) than a traditional power strip. Thus, its first advantage is aesthetics. It includes three outlets, as well as three USB ports that can be used to charge cell phones. In addition, the smartphone can also be charged in an easier way: just put it on the cube, which has wireless charging.

However, some specialists also point out the weaknesses of this device. "Very practical that the cables come out on each side instead of being all stored in the same place", ironically one. "I glue the power strip to the wall, hidden and I plug everything in, with this new base I would necessarily have to put it on a table, it would take up space", relates, in the same vein, another . Additionally, others believe that price is an important factor, as they assume that the cube will sell for significantly more than a traditional power strip.

Indeed, these improved power strips can be purchased from around 23 euros in Leroy Merlin stores. "Power strips have evolved from simple adapters that we used to plug in more devices into the same area and outlet in a room, to offering many other benefits," the manufacturer says on its website. "In fact, they have gradually incorporated new protection and security elements, as well as greater energy saving, also adapting to other types of connections, such as USB ports, which are currently widely used on a daily basis. and even beginning to establish the use of power strips for wireless charging,” they add.