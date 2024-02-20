Savings and a gigantic effect on our carbon footprint: here is the maximum quantity of meat to consume

Here is the quantity of meat that should not be exceeded to meet our carbon footprint objectives. And what to replace it with to save money.

700 grams. This represents the proportion of meat consumed on average per week in France. A figure that is too high, should be revised downwards, according to a new study carried out by the Climate Action Network (RAC) which brings together 37 associations with multiple causes, in partnership with the French Nutrition Society (SFN), a company bringing together experts in nutrition in both the public and private sectors. Published this Tuesday, February 20, the study was released as the National Nutrition and Health Program (PNNS) prepares to update its recommendations, as indicated by Le Monde. The PNNS is notably the author of the famous “Eat five fruits and vegetables a day”. It is therefore possible that a new slogan focused on consumption will appear.

For the moment, the PNNS recommends consuming a maximum of 500 grams of red meat and 150 grams of cold meats per week and encourages people to favor white meat (poultry) but without specifying the quantity. As Le Monde points out, the program bases these recommendations on studies which demonstrate the impact of the consumption of meat and cold meats on health. However, they do not take into account the environmental consequences of meat.

This new study therefore recommends changing the eating habits of the French, starting by reducing meat consumption. The study recalls that food represents “22% of the national carbon footprint”. The report recommends consuming no more than 450 grams of meat per week, including all meats. It also specifies that the consumption of cold meats should not exceed 150 grams, in accordance with previous indications from the PNNS. Reducing the amount of meat you eat isn't the only important change suggested by this study.

Contrary to previous recommendations, poultry is now included in the overall quantity of meat to consume. The study estimates that a 50% reduction in meat consumption per capita is necessary for France to meet its climate commitments.

The Climate Action Network report states that a complete change in eating habits is necessary, beyond reducing meat on plates. The study suggests that consuming more legumes would be very beneficial for both health and the environment. In detail, the report recommends "a daily consumption of legumes in a quantity of 65 g to 100 g per day (cooked weight)".

The report justifies this recommendation by the fact that legumes "are an emblematic category for achieving a sustainable diet because they have both a very low environmental impact and very good nutritional quality (rich in fiber, protein, good quality, but also in vitamin B9 or folate, potassium, iron, magnesium and calcium). As Le Monde points out, the average consumption of legumes currently stands at 8 grams per day. According to the authors of the study, the new proposed diet would be on average 10% cheaper than the current eating habits of the majority of French people.