Sandman: is a season 2 planned on Netflix?

THE SANDMAN. The Sandman series was released on Netflix on August 5, 2022. Can we expect a sequel in the form of a season 2?

[Updated August 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.] The Sandman is the highly anticipated new Netflix series for subscribers to the platform. This is the adaptation of the series of graphic novels by Neil Gaiman (Coraline, American Gods, Good Omens), however prohibited at least 18 years old because of the darkness of its story. After the 10 episodes already online, can we hope to find this universe in a season 2?

For the moment, Sandman has not yet been officially renewed for a season 2. However, this is not excluded, since the 10 episodes adapt the first two graphic novels of the saga, Preludes and Nocturnes and La maison de doll. There are 11 volumes in total, so much material to continue the series over several seasons. However, it will be necessary to wait for the audience figures of Sandman to know if Netflix could decide to renew or not its series.

Synopsis - Sandman is a cosmic being who controls dreams. Until the day he is captured. He was held prisoner for many years. Once released, he will have to travel through different timelines and to different worlds in order to repair the chaos caused in his absence.

Sandman is the most anticipated Netflix series of August 2022. The series adapting Neil Gaiman's graphic novel will be available on the platform on August 5, 2022. Like the streaming giant's other original series, all episodes will be available to subscribers.