Samuel Le Bihan: his autistic daughter Angia, his "mission in life"

SAMUEL LE BIHAN. On the poster for the TV movie "Don't worry, I'm here" this Wednesday on France 2, Samuel Le Bihan comes to deal with a subject he knows well as the father of an autistic girl...

This Wednesday, September 28, Samuel Le Bihan is showing a TV movie that he himself inspired, on France 2. In "Don't worry, I'm here", he plays Jonathan Rivière, a lawyer well-known businessman who finds himself confronting his 12-year-old son Gabriel after years of being an absent father. If the actor, who is usually found in the skin of Alex Hugo, pushed Pierre Isoard to produce this new production, it is to highlight the daily life of families and children affected by autism, including Gabriel, the main character suffers.

Samuel Le Bihan is himself the father of a 10-year-old autistic girl, Angia, whom he has mentioned several times in the media to raise awareness about autistic disorders. In the press, the actor repeated several times that this child had "taught him to love, to become better". "She taught me to be more determined, more organized, to take my place, to be less complexed, to go straight to the point, because I have no choice, I live for someone else. She revealed me to myself“, he explained to the magazine Gala two years ago.

Guest of the show C to you last January Samuel Le Bihan still detailed how his daughter Angia had become his priority. "One day, I was told: 'It's you who will take care of her'. It became my mission in life," he confided to Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. "I have decided that I will never be crushed by this handicap. I refuse to let it overshadow my life. On the contrary, I will do everything to draw the most beautiful energy from it", he continued, moved by see her daughter in CM2, without academic delay and with college in her sights. "Never at any time could I have imagined this. She didn't speak. She didn't go to kindergarten. She went to school much later. She wasn't eating, there was self-harm , violence … what happiness”, he declared.

While detecting autistic disorders in young children is generally difficult, the diagnosis of Samuel Le Bihan's daughter was relatively quick. "I realized pretty quickly that my daughter was not taking the steps she should have, I couldn't catch her eye either," the hero of the Pact of Wolves told Gala magazine. to have been "well oriented" to best manage this new situation. But life will not have been a long calm river. His other son, Jules, for example, will have suffered from this situation. "I did not know how to tell him that I loved him, how much I loved him, and how to encourage him. I had to have my daughter, the educators teach me how to do with her", detailed again Samuel Le Bihan in 2019.

Samuel Le Bihan published in 2018 "A happiness that I do not wish on anyone" (Flammarion) in which he told the story of this journey. He also founded the Autism Info Service platform the same year, to help people with autism and their loved ones on the subject.

Samuel Le Bihan is a French actor evolving both in cinema and on television. Born on November 2, 1965 in Avranches (Manche), he lived throughout his youth in Brittany. While he initially plans to become a painter, he develops a taste for comedy as he grows up. He first studied at the Cours Florent then at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art, before training in New York to learn the techniques of the Actor Studio.

Samuel Le Bihan will play in the Comédie-Française from 1994 to 1998, receiving during this period the insignia of Knight of Arts and Letters. The actor will finally leave the prestigious troupe to turn to the cinema. He is nominated for the Césars for Captain Conan, in which he plays the officer Norbert. However, it was his roles in Vénus Beauté (1999) by Tonie Marshall and Le Pacte des Loups (2001) that made him truly known to the public. In the cinema, we find Samuel Le Bihan mainly in popular films, such Let's stay together, Jet Set, Three zeros, but also in so-called "genre" cinema, with Total Western, Fureur or Le Cousin. He will also work with Robert De Niro in 2004 on the set of Le Point du roi Saint-Louis. Since 2014, he has played the title role in the Alex Hugo series on France 2.

In parallel with his acting career, Samuel Le Bihan is committed to several subjects: he has produced numerous reports in Darfur, Liberia, Haiti and Mongolia for the association Action against Hunger, seeking to raise awareness of poverty. in these countries. In 2014, he also created the Earthwake association, which is committed against plastic pollution.

In 2014, Samuel Le Bihan turned to television, landing the main role in the series Alex Hugo. With 18 episodes and seven seasons to embody this former Marseille cop who lives a new life in the mountains, the actor obtains new recognition from the public of France 2. He does not seem ready to hang up this role, since he said in September 2020 that he still wasn't tired of the show: "I've often said that if the quality of the show ever drops, I'll quit. But that's not the case Far from it [...] It's a breath".

Samuel Le Bihan had a relationship with actress Patricia Francino, who gave him a son, born in 1995. From 2002 to 2015, he dated Daniela Beye with whom he had an autistic baby girl in 2011. From 2016 , he will be in a relationship with actress, model and producer Angie Vu Ha. From their relationship, a third daughter was born, Emma-Rose in 2018.