Samsung would rely on AI for its next Galaxy S24

Several sources report that Samsung's next smartphone would focus on artificial intelligence to offer new features.

Will the next Samsung Galaxy S24 have its own ChatGPT? In any case, this is what the latest information relating to the next phone from Samsung suggests. The Korean firm would integrate several improvements based on artificial intelligence so as not to lag behind its competitors.

The information comes from leaker AhmedQwaider888 who spoke on X (formally Twitter) about several features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The person specifies that Samsung is planning at least two new AI-based functions for its new high-end phone coming in early 2024.

The first AI feature on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be called “Circle Search.” It would allow you to draw a circle around a place on your screen to do a search on it. This would make it easy to find out about a word or a definition for example, without needing to open a new tab or Samsung's voice assistant.

The other rumored feature for the S24 Ultra is said to be called “Voice Recorder.” The latter could record a discussion between several people (up to 10 according to AhmedQwaider888) and identify each voice to translate them or provide a complete summary of the discussion. A powerful tool therefore and one which could make the lives of many workers or students easier.

Note, however, that this information should be taken with a grain of salt and that these features could also be postponed for another future smartphone from the company (a Galaxy Fold 6?). We will not fail to keep you informed on the new developments to come for the future Samsung Galaxy S24. The latter is still scheduled for an announcement around January 17, 2024.