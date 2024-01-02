Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy S24s on January 17

After several weeks of leaks and questions, Samsung confirms that its new smartphones will be unveiled next Tuesday, January 17.

Samsung is starting 2024 very strong by announcing a conference dedicated to its new products and latest technological innovations. Barring a big surprise, this conference will notably cover the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones which will be three in number: S24, S24 and S24 Ultra.

Still called "Galaxy Unpacked", this conference will be organized in San José and will focus on AI to present the new range of S24 phones. The event will be broadcast live on January 17 at 7 p.m. (Paris time).

Rumors have been circulating about the Samsung Galaxy S24 for a while now. The Korean firm would particularly emphasize artificial intelligence, very fashionable in recent months, to offer real new features on its upcoming smartphones.

Several rumors include an AI model built and developed by Samsung. Called “Galaxy AI”, this technology should allow users of Samsung devices to benefit from new exclusive features. However, you will have to wait until January 17 to find out more!