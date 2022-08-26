Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: finally available, we find it for you at the best price

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4. The all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at multiple retailers. We help you find it at its best price with already some discounts and promotions!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been available since August 26. This new high-end phone from Samsung boosts productivity thanks to its high performance, but also its new integrated task bar. Although very expensive, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 already has some advantageous prices for those who cannot benefit from a trade-in of their old device.

Good news for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 fans: the brand's new foldable phone is now available at many merchants. It is possible to reserve your copy at well-known brands such as Fnac, Darty, Boulanger, CDiscount or even Amazon. A trade-in bonus for your old phone is also still possible until September 30, as well as some advantageous prices at certain merchants.

Presented to the public on Wednesday August 10 during the Samsung Unpacked conference to be found in the video below, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been available for sale since August 26. Before that, it was notably possible to pre-order it on the official Samsung website with some bonuses such as an improved recovery of your old device.

Samsung assures that its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first smartphone to have the Android 12 version created by Google for large screens. Enough to promote multitasking with a new taskbar to easily divide the screen, also taking advantage of the S Pen stylus. 5G technology is coupled with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 also has a 50 MegaPixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and x30 zoom. At the screen level, the main screen measures 7.6 inches and benefits from a 120 Hz refresh. Finally, in terms of looks, remember that the Fold 4 is lighter than its predecessors with a hinge and edges thinner external screens to offer an even wider screen! Three power versions will be offered:

As suspected by numerous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is indeed equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. These relatively recent chips are currently among the most powerful on the market, and have compatibility with 5G networks. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is therefore compatible with 5G.

This was one of the questions still pending before the presentation on Wednesday August 10. As a reminder, the Fold 3 was marketed at the end of August 2021 from 1,799 euros in its version with 256 GB of storage space. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is offered for sale at the following prices: