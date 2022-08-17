Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: available for pre-order, but at what price?

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4. Already available for pre-order before its release at the end of August, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at several specialized retailers.

[Updated August 17, 2022 9:50 AM] The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is official and already available for pre-order! The firm's new foldable phone is presented above all as an improvement on its predecessor. It includes a high-performance processor and a better sensor for your photographs. If you want to reserve your copy of the Z Fold 4, know that it is offered with pre-order bonuses at several specialized sites.

Good news for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 fans: the brand's new foldable phone is already available for pre-order. It is possible to reserve your copy at well-known brands such as Fnac, Darty, Boulanger, CDiscount or even Amazon. A trade-in bonus for your old phone is also announced in order to cushion the price of your brand new foldable smartphone!

Presented to the public this Wednesday, August 10 during the Samsung Unpacked conference to be found in the video below, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available for sale from August 26. Before that, it is already possible to pre-order it on the official Samsung website and until August 25th.

Samsung assures that its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first smartphone to have the Android 12 version created by Google for large screens. Enough to promote multitasking with a new taskbar to easily divide the screen, also taking advantage of the S Pen stylus. 5G technology is coupled with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 also has a 50 MegaPixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and x30 zoom. At the screen level, the main screen measures 7.6 inches and benefits from a 120 Hz refresh. Finally, in terms of looks, remember that the Fold 4 is lighter than its predecessors with a hinge and edges thinner external screens to offer an even wider screen! Three power versions will be offered:

As suspected by numerous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is indeed equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. These relatively recent chips are currently among the most powerful on the market, and have compatibility with 5G networks. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will therefore be compatible with 5G.

This was one of the questions still pending before the presentation on Wednesday August 10. As a reminder, the Fold 3 was marketed at the end of August 2021 from 1,799 euros in its version with 256 GB of storage space. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available for pre-order at the following prices: