Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: already in pre-order, at what price? All the info!

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4. Samsung has officially unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and it's already available for pre-order! Discover all the information on the new foldable smartphone from the Korean brand.

[Updated August 10, 2022 5:32 PM] You can already pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone! After several weeks of teasing but also leaks of all kinds, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was officially unveiled on Wednesday August 10 as part of the Samsung Unpacked conference. We already knew a lot about this foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the conference revealed the last little secrets of this smartphone, including its price and release date!

Presented to the public this Wednesday, August 10 during the Samsung Unpacked conference to be found in the video below, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available for sale from August 26. Before that, it is already possible to pre-order it on the official Samsung website and until August 25th.

Samsung assures that its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first smartphone to have the Android 12 version created by Google for large screens. Enough to promote multitasking with a new taskbar to easily divide the screen, also taking advantage of the S Pen stylus. 5G technology is coupled with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 also has a 50 MegaPixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and x30 zoom. At the screen level, the main screen measures 7.6 inches and benefits from a 120 Hz refresh. Finally, in terms of looks, remember that the Fold 4 is lighter than its predecessors with a hinge and edges thinner external screens to offer an even wider screen! Three power versions will be offered:

As suspected by numerous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is indeed equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. These relatively recent chips are currently among the most powerful on the market, and have compatibility with 5G networks. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will therefore be compatible with 5G.

This was one of the questions still pending before the presentation on Wednesday August 10. As a reminder, the Fold 3 was marketed at the end of August 2021 from 1,799 euros in its version with 256 GB of storage space. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available for pre-order at the following prices: