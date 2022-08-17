Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: where to pre-order it at the best price

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4. Unveiled a few days ago, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone is already available for pre-order at various specialist retailers.

[Updated Aug 17, 09:35] After an announcement-heavy conference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been announced as the company's new small-form-factor foldable phone. With a known but improved design, the Flip 4 seems to be establishing itself as one of the must-haves for the fall in terms of foldable phones. Find all the information on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, its price, its release date, and where to pre-order it at the best price.

Shortly after its official announcement, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrived at various merchants for pre-order. Although the foldable phone is only scheduled for the end of August, it is already possible to reserve your copy on well-known merchant sites such as Amazon, Fnac, Darty, CDiscount and Boulanger. Note that the pre-order of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 allows you to benefit from a bonus on the trade-in of your old phone, as well as a reduction on the new connected watch Galaxy Watch 5.

In the wake of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 conference held on Wednesday August 10, 2022, Samsung has revealed the release date of its new Galaxy Z Flip 4: it will be August 26. But good news, the smartphone is already available for pre-order on the official Samsung website and on major online sales platforms. It is notably possible to find it at Fnac, Boulanger, Amazon and Darty, at its announced launch price.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung was particularly anticipated, and several specialized leakers multiplied the indiscretions before its official announcement. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be well equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, one of the most powerful chips on the market and which surpasses that which equips the recent Galaxy S22.

The official presentation on August 10 also lifted the veil on the performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The FlexCam has been improved, such as the more sensitive photo sensor to improve the brightness of your shots with also optimized software processing. Samsung promises increased autonomy thanks to a 3700 mAh battery and fast charging: up to 50% in 30 minutes.

We should not expect great changes on this point. The design of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is very similar to that of its predecessor. The firm seems to have found its formula with previous editions, and the Z Flip 4 would therefore only be an improvement in the components of the phone. Samsung still promises more customization, "a thinner hinge", "more angular edges" and glass faces in contrast to the shiny metal frame.

The big advantage of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 over its big brother, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, should be its price. As with previous versions, the Z Flip 4 will be offered at a more affordable price than the Fold. As a reminder, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was notably launched from 1059 euros, before experiencing significant price reductions. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is offered at the following prices, already displayed for pre-orders: