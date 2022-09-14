Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: more than 200 euros immediate reduction

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4. Released only a few weeks ago, Samsung's new foldable phone is already affected by big promotions. The Z Flip loses up to 240 euros less on its base price.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may be very recent, but it is already displayed at a lower price on many reseller sites. Already considered one of the best foldable phones of the moment, the Z Flip 4 is offered at around 1100 euros on the official Samsung website. A price already sacrificed at several specialized retailers like Rakuten or Amazon who have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at only 885 euros! A nice reduction of more than 220 euros therefore.

Barely released, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrived at certain merchants on promotion. Although the foldable phone is quite expensive to start with, these few reductions help to cushion its cost, and make it more affordable. If the promotions only seem to concern the Rakuten site for the moment, others could well follow in stride. We'll be sure to keep this article updated with the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices.

In the wake of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 conference held on Wednesday August 10, 2022, Samsung revealed the release date of its new Galaxy Z Flip 4: the phone has been available since August 26. The smartphone was however directly available for pre-order on the official Samsung website and on major online sales platforms. It is now possible to find it at Fnac, Boulanger, Amazon and Darty, at its announced launch price, and pending promotions.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung was particularly anticipated, and several specialized leakers multiplied the indiscretions before its official announcement. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be well equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, one of the most powerful chips on the market and which surpasses that which equips the recent Galaxy S22.

The official presentation on August 10 also lifted the veil on the performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The FlexCam has been improved, such as the more sensitive photo sensor to improve the brightness of your shots with also optimized software processing. Samsung promises increased autonomy thanks to a 3700 mAh battery and fast charging: up to 50% in 30 minutes.

We should not expect great changes on this point. The design of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is very similar to that of its predecessor. The firm seems to have found its formula with previous editions, and the Z Flip 4 would therefore only be an improvement in the components of the phone. Samsung still promises more customization, "a thinner hinge", "more angular edges" and glass faces in contrast to the shiny metal frame.

The big advantage of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 over its big brother, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, should be its price. As with previous versions, the Z Flip 4 will be offered at a more affordable price than the Fold. As a reminder, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was notably launched from 1059 euros, before experiencing significant price reductions. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is offered at the following prices, already displayed for pre-orders: