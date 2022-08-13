Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: finally unveiled, but at what price? All info

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was unveiled on Wednesday August 10th by Samsung. Here is everything you need to know about this new smartphone from the Korean brand.

[Updated August 10, 4:15 PM] Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 conference was held this Wednesday, August 10. This edition allowed to discover in detail the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Victim of numerous leaks in recent days, the new foldable phone from Samsung has therefore finally been officially unveiled. Price, technical characteristics, design and date are to be found below in our file dedicated to the new Galaxy Z Flip 4.

In the wake of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 conference held on Wednesday August 10, 2022, Samsung has revealed the release date of its new Galaxy Z Flip 4: it will be August 26. But good news, the smartphone is already available for pre-order on the official Samsung website and on major online sales platforms.

The flip phone from Samsung was particularly anticipated, and several specialized leakers have multiplied the indiscretions in recent weeks. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be well equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, one of the most powerful chips on the market and which surpasses that which equips the recent Galaxy S22.

The presentation on August 10 also lifted the veil on the performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The FlexCam has been improved, such as the more sensitive photo sensor to improve the brightness of your shots with also optimized software processing. Samsung promises increased autonomy thanks to a 3700 mAh battery and fast charging: up to 50% in 30 minutes.

We should not expect great changes on this point. The design of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is very similar to that of its predecessor. The firm seems to have found its formula with previous editions, and the Z Flip 4 would therefore only be an improvement in the components of the phone. Samsung still promises more customization, "a thinner hinge", "more angular edges" and glass faces in contrast to the shiny metal frame.

The big advantage of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 over its big brother, the Z Fold 4, should be its price. As with previous versions, the Z Flip 4 will be offered at a more affordable price than the Fold. As a reminder, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was notably launched from 1059 euros, before experiencing significant price reductions. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be offered at the following prices, already displayed for pre-orders: