Samsung Galaxy A35/A55: free headphones for any pre-order

Samsung has just announced the upcoming release of its entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Find out where to find the Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 at the best price with free headphones.

Samsung continues the year 2024 by offering new smartphone releases. The firm announces the imminent release of the next Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55. These are phones dedicated to the entry and mid-range with very interesting characteristics.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 are equipped with a triple photo module with a 55 MP main sensor, an ultra wide angle of 12 and 8 MP respectively and a 5 MP macro lens for very close-up shots. The Galaxy A35 also has a 13MP selfie camera while the Galaxy A55's selfie lens goes up to 32MP for your front-facing photos.

In addition to these nice photography specs, both models are equipped with a 6.6-inch Full HD AMOLED screen in order to have very good image quality to follow your favorite content. Both smartphones also feature a maximum brightness of 1000 nits which should promise good readability, even in direct sunlight.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 are both IP67 certified for complete protection against dust and water resistance up to 1m depth for 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 are available from 399 euros and 499 euros respectively. The Galaxy A35 only has one configuration with 128GB of storage space while the A55 comes with 128GB or 256GB depending on your needs.

Until April 16, 2024, a pair of black Galaxy Buds FE headphones is offered with the purchase of any Samsung Galaxy A35 or A55 on the Fnac website.

The new Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 were officially announced on Monday March 11, 2024 through a brief press release. The firm revealed many details relating to the two phones, including their release date.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 will be available from Thursday March 14, 2024.