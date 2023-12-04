Samsung announces the release of the Galaxy S23 FE in France

After several weeks of doubts about its release in France, Samsung announces that its new Galaxy S23 FE smartphone will be available here from December 8.

Samsung has one last big surprise in store for its community for the end of the year. Only a few weeks before the supposed release of the next Samsung Galaxy S24, the South Korean manufacturer announces the very imminent arrival of the latest Galaxy S23 FE. This “Fan Edition” version, which is intended to be more affordable than the basic S23 released at the beginning of the year, takes up several of the best points of the latter.

Available from December 8 on the official Samsung website and authorized resellers, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is offered in two storage versions: 128 and 256 GB. The RAM is identical for both versions, namely 8 GB of RAM.

As for the characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the firm focuses on the photo, the screen and the battery. Thus, the smartphone uses the photo sensors of the original S23 with a triple module to capture different everyday scenes with very good quality. The S23 FE's photo sensors are as follows:

On the screen side, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe has a 6.4-inch Full HD panel and an adaptive refresh rate. This allows the screen to alternate between 60 and 120 Hz for fluidity within your games and applications. If you do not use the screen or you launch an application that does not need great fluidity (like an ebook for example), the screen will automatically adapt to lower its rate to 60 Hz and save battery.

Speaking of the latter, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a 4,500 mAh battery and is compatible with 25W wired charging.

The big difference between the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy S23 is in the chip. This new smartphone is equipped with an Exynos 2200 processor (found in particular in the Galaxy S22). This choice allows Samsung to save on costs and offer a more affordable smartphone than its phone released at the start of 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be available from December 8 on the official Samsung website and partner stores. The mobile will be offered from €699, but promotions should appear soon.