Samsung announces its new Galaxy S24, AI-boosted smartphones

The new Samsung Galaxy S24s have been made official. These smartphones are full of artificial intelligence-based tools to make users' lives easier.

It was at the end of its “Galaxy Unpacked” conference that Samsung presented its new smartphones for the year 2024. The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 and S24 Ultra will be available from the end of January and already have discount offers. pre-orders on the official Samsung website and partner sellers.

There are three of the new Galaxy S24s. If their design changes relatively little overall, the main new features of these smartphones are present and housed inside the device. The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 now feature a matte aluminum coating that contrasts with the shiny edges of previous models. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a titanium coating, which is reminiscent of the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 are equipped with an Exynos 2400 processor. Samsung is therefore choosing to abandon the Snapdragon chips to return to its own in-house processors on these two smartphones. Conversely, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the most powerful in the range, will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is one of the most powerful chips currently on the market.

Regarding photography, the S24 and S24 are still equipped with three sensors of 50, 12 and 10 Mpx respectively. The S24 Ultra is equipped with four sensors of 200, 12, 10 and 50 Mpx which allow optical zoom up to x10.

But the biggest new features come from Samsung's artificial intelligence. Called “Galaxy AI,” this set of features allows you to benefit from multiple options. In particular, it is possible to translate a call or messages live, edit photos automatically, summarize web pages or even record a conversation to make a detailed and formatted summary. In short, so many new functions that we can't wait to test on a daily basis.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 and S24 Ultra are available for pre-order on the company's official store as well as at partner merchants. Samsung's pre-order offers allow you to double the desired storage at no additional cost, benefit from a trade-in bonus of 100 euros on an old device, and obtain a free Galaxy Watch6 watch (at certain merchants).

These pre-order offers are valid from January 17 to 30, 2024. The new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 and S24 Ultra smartphones will be released next Wednesday, January 31.