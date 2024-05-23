Saint-Etienne - Rodez: time, TV channel... Information from the playoff for accession to the Ligue 1 play-off

This Friday, the Saint-Etienne Greens will try to qualify for the play-offs against Rodez.

At the end of a crazy match and a stunning penalty shootout against Paris FC, Rodez qualified for the final of the playoff for accession to the Ligue 1 play-off. The Aveyron players will try to achieve a new feat against the great Saint-Etienne who hopes to return to the elite next season. The Greens have revenge to take after finishing in 3rd place in Ligue 2 due in particular to a final setback on the final day against Quevilly.

To give themselves the means to face Metz in the play-off in a few days, the Stéphanois, in their entry from Geoffroy-Guichard, must beat Rodez, against whom they were held in check, on May 10, at home (1-1 ), in Ligue 2. “It’s extraordinary to play at Geoffroy-Guichard, that’s what the players wanted, to move around in a boiling Cauldron,” Olivier Dall’Oglio said on beIN Sports. “Playing in front of this extraordinary audience is enough to motivate everyone. They must want to go there straight away.”

The playoff for the accession play-off to Ligue 1 will take place at 8:30 p.m. at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium.

The meeting will be broadcast on beIN Sport at 8:30 p.m. A live commentary will also be provided on our site, ouest-france.fr.