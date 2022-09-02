RYGHT: Experience a New World of Sound with Immersive Audio Accessories

RYGHT audio accessories are state of the art. Discreet, practical, ergonomic and accessible to all. Nomads, take them everywhere with you!

RYGHT is a French brand labeled French Tech. It was born in 2010 from a desire to make premium quality audio accessories accessible.

All their audio devices are designed in Paris: mobile speakers, wireless headphones, Bluetooth headsets. RYGHT brand audio accessories combine performance, ergonomics, sobriety, functionality and innovation to provide an immersive audio experience.

For the past three years, RYGHT has held a strong position in the top 3 of the sales ranking of wireless headphones in France. On the strength of its experience, it stands out for its avant-garde vision: it is the first brand in France to have marketed nomadic speakers with the very compact Y-STORM. In 2012, it was number 2 in sales in France.

The French brand RYGHT announces its new range of wireless speakers: the TOOGO-M, L and XL. Look no further for a sound device to liven up your evenings, to keep you company during your daily tasks. Communicate without losing track of your music, move around without having to carry a heavy accessory, when you have TOOGO speakers available.

Why should you choose this range of speakers?

You won't be without these little gems of technology, equipped with smart features. With RYGHT and its range of TOOGO speakers, enjoy your music anywhere, anytime and with friends.

This audio equipment meets several characteristics: sound quality, reliability of the equipment, practicality in its use, sufficient autonomy, compliance with the latest technologies, sleek design. But above all, they incorporate ANC (active noise reduction) technology.

The TIHO ANC Bluetooth headphones, developed for everyday use:

Keep up the pace during your personal and professional activities (gardening, DIY, sports, etc.), with the TIHO ANC headphones. It is equipped with many features including active noise reduction for a completely immersive experience. Stay focused on your work or hobby for hours thanks to its tenfold autonomy in the XXL version (22h with ANC activated and 50h without ANC), without being disturbed by surrounding noise.

Did you know ? RYGHT Bluetooth headsets are durable, foldable and portable. During your travels, slip them safely into your bag. Designed to offer you a good mobile audio experience, these headphones are even resistant to shocks and sudden movements during your sports sessions.

The new PULSE ANC and LAEKA ANC wireless headphones: With the new RYGHT PULSE ANC and LAEKA ANC headphones, you can now enjoy your music without being disturbed by annoying noises in public transport or by the hubbub in the open space . Active noise reduction is magical, but accessible to everyone. And if you want to listen to the music of your choice while chatting with your interlocutor, it is possible thanks to the transparency mode. These modern and comfortable designed devices are smart: pick up the music where you left off. They are compatible with iOS, ANDROID and feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology for pure, ultra-stable sound.

Good to know: the RYGHT wireless earphones incorporate touch controls and the Google or Siri voice assistant function.

Enter the RYGHT universe with premium audio accessories accessible to all. Wireless speakers, headphones, true wireless earphones, they are equipped with the latest features and adapt to all uses. Liven up your evenings, vibrate to the sound of high quality music, travel light with RYGHT products.

Three key takeaways:

Follow RYGHT on Instagram to see what's new!