Russia ready to carry out “violent actions” to destabilize France?

In a note from the DGSI, which BFMTV was able to consult, French domestic intelligence does not exclude the possibility that "actions of a violent nature could be sponsored", affirming that the threats of destabilization by Russia are real.

Four months ago, when the conflict between Israel and Hamas began, causing great excitement within French society, dozens of blue stars of David were tagged on various building facades in the Paris region. and in Paris itself. While some cried anti-Semitism, a Moldovan couple was finally arrested. France subsequently denounced, as relayed by Le Monde, what was in fact nothing other than “Russian digital interference” aimed at, according to Paris, further fracturing French society. According to a note from the DGSI established on February 14, and which BFMTV was able to consult, this type of destabilization operation could unfortunately be expected to recur.

French domestic intelligence believes that there is a real threat from Russian intelligence services. According to the DGSI, the latter would have put in place "alternative operating methods mobilizing 'proxies' networks", according to the note. In other words, intermediaries would be recruited in order to carry out one or more missions. Their objective would be neither more nor less than "to amplify the internal dissensions and fractures in French society", and this, on any subject: "pension reform, taking a position in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, denigration of Olympic Games 2024”. The missioned people could also proceed by “openly supporting the interests of Russia by denouncing the foreign policy of France, the United States or NATO”, it is further specified.

If the actions carried out would fall more under common law offenses, such as tagging or putting up posters for example, the DGSI does not exclude the possibility that “actions of a violent nature could also be sponsored”. Russian dissidents or Ukrainian nationals could then be targeted. In this context, intelligence calls for the vigilance of law enforcement, asking that any crime be reported that could present signals, even those described as "weak", such as the involvement of members of the Russian-speaking community. or even the publication of the offenses in question on social networks, which could be considered as proof to the sponsors that the action was indeed carried out.