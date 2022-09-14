Rugby World Cup 2023: the sale of single tickets opens, how to get them?

RUGBY 2023. In less than a year, France will live to the rhythm of the Rugby World Cup with a French team considered one of the favourites.

[Updated September 13, 2022 at 11:10 a.m.] Notice to rugby fans, the sale of tickets for the 2023 Rugby World Cup opens this Tuesday, September 13 from 6 p.m. To access it, it is on the official site that it happens if... You are part of the "family 2023". To be part of it, you still have until 12 p.m. on September 13 to register via this link. If you miss the information, do not panic, you will simply have to wait two more days, Thursday September 15, to access the purchase of tickets. If more than 200,000 tickets are on sale, the waiting list is already very long and you have to hurry to collect a precious sesame.

In detail, note that each buyer will have the possibility of acquiring several tickets, within a limit of 6 tickets for the group stage, and 4 for the same final stage match. The selling price of these single tickets has been set at 10 euros for the group matches and 40 euros for the knockout phase.

The Rugby World Cup takes place once every four years. The next edition will take place in 2023 from Friday September 8 to Saturday October 28.

In 2019, the World Cup was held in Japan where South Africa became world champion. In 2023, the Rugby World Cup will take place in France.

Hosted in France, the 2023 World Cup will be played in nine stadiums: Stade de France in Paris, Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, Stade des Lumières in Lyon, Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux, Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, the Allianz Riviera in Nice and the Toulouse stadium.

Matmut Atlantic (Bordeaux):

250,000 tickets went on sale in September 2021 and sold out fairly quickly. But packs for the final stages will be offered from March 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m., at the 2023 Family on the 2023 World Cup site. The general public will be able to obtain places for the semi-finals and finals from March 18, 2022 at 6 p.m.

On February 26, 2021, the full schedule for the 2023 World Cup was revealed. The Stade de France is the stadium that will host the most matches with ten matches including the opening match between France and New Zealand. Here is the schedule:

The composition of the hens had been determined in December 2020, at the end of the draw, in the presence of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, who had not brought luck to the Blues, who will find themselves opposed, from the first round to the New Zealand All Blacks. We also know officially, since February 2021 that this France - All Blacks will be the opening match of the competition on Friday, September 8, 2023.

In addition to New Zealand that the Blues will face in the opening match, the XV of France will also be opposed to Italy, Namibia and Uruguay. The composition of the hens:

Defending champions South Africa are putting their title on the line in 2023 at the Rugby World Cup in France. New Zealand and the South Africans are among the favorites cited for the next World Cup. As for the European selections, England and France, 3rd and 4th nation in the world could come and shake up the plans of the nations of the southern hemisphere, just like Ireland, which has seen its flagship opener, Jonathan Sexton extend until 2023 with Irish Rugby Union.