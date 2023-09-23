Rugby World Cup 2023: South Africa loses to Ireland, who should avoid the Blues in the quarter

The captain of the Blues should return to his team within “a few days”, announced the FFR.

The captain of the Blues should return to his team within “a few days”, announced the FFR. Ireland defeated South Africa on Saturday September 23 after an intense match (13-8). The XV of Clover could take the lead in group B and avoid finding the Blues in the quarters. This Sunday, September 24, Scotland meets the island of Tonga and Australia takes on Wales.

