The captain of the Blues should return to his team within “a few days”, announced the FFR. Ireland defeated South Africa on Saturday September 23 after an intense match (13-8). The XV of Clover could take the lead in group B and avoid finding the Blues in the quarters. This Sunday, September 24, Scotland meets the island of Tonga and Australia takes on Wales.
Rugby World Cup 2023: South Africa loses to Ireland, who should avoid the Blues in the quarter
The captain of the Blues should return to his team within “a few days”, announced the FFR.